Henkel: What does democracy look like?

All across our state, our nation and our world, people have been marching and asking that question. For too long, our ideals of liberty and justice for all have ringed falsely in too many ears, of our friends and neighbors, sisters and brothers.

The Black Lives Matter marches — like so many movements in American history — are an expression of our democracy. For some of us, these are hard truths to face and difficult conversations to have. For others of us, it is long overdue to face the plain facts of racial injustice in America. Whether race is a thing we’ve chosen not to see, part of a culture that helps us belong to a community or a topic that reopens wounds that are generations old, I hope that we remember that it is never too late to see justice prevail.

For me, as one of many participants in these marches, this is a time to act, and a time to think about what kind of community I want to live in. It is helpful to me to remember that this is not the first test of our democracy. The history of race in America is complicated, full of pain and hope, struggle and progress, slavery and freedom. We have tools available to understand these struggles, to help us work through them in ways that point us toward our ideals.