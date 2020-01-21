Herdman: As Foster Friess floats a second run, give thanks for Wyoming's newly revised campaign finance report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trafalgar Group is a reputable firm—I don’t want to insinuate that they jiggered the numbers around to create a favorable result for Friess. It is highly likely that this poll represented their honest assessment of the state of the race. But because some campaigns act in bad faith, there are some news outlets who won’t publish a poll unless they know who paid for it, and others clearly mark polls from partisan sources. Regardless of the methodological soundness of the poll, it’s undeniable that Friess’s camp benefited from an unearned veneer of impartiality.

In 2018 Wyoming’s campaign finance reporting requirements were a twisting mess: before recent changes candidates for a given election didn’t have to report expenses made until after the election in question has already happened. Friess’s reporting document clearly showed nearly one hundred thousand dollars in disbursements to the polling firm they had denied working with. But that reporting document wasn’t released to the public until well after Friess had already lost the election.

In 2019, the state legislature passed a bill to require campaigns to disclose both donors and expenses 7-14 days before a given election: exactly the sort of change which would have prevented Friess’s camp from lying about the poll. The legislature should be commended for acting quickly to address this and other campaign finance loopholes.