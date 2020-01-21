Herdman: As Foster Friess floats a second run, give thanks for Wyoming's newly revised campaign finance report

One week before the 2018 GOP gubernatorial primary, a poll was released showing Foster Friess with a small lead over frontrunner Mark Gordon. It was the kind of positive earned media campaigns would kill for: hard data showing momentum right at the exact time when folks are preparing to vote. It showed a newly competitive race: in the most recent polling Friess was in fifth place in a field of six.
The firm which released the poll, Trafalgar Strategies, has historically worked with right-leaning candidates, and many news outlets asked the Friess campaign if they were involved in paying for the poll. Campaign manager Jon Parker told the Casper Star Traibune that the poll mirrored internal polling the campaign had seen, but that they didn’t pay for the poll. When a Gordon spokesperson implied that Friess had likely paid for the poll, both the Friess campaign and The Trafalgar Group denied the allegation in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
It turns out that was a blatant lie. Between June and August of 2018, the Friess campaign payed The Trafalgar Group LLC $98,000 for “consulting” services, with the final payment coming just days after the poll in question was completed. The Trafalgar Group’s primary service is polling—it would beggar belief that the consulting in question was anything other than polling and research strategy, and that this poll was intentionally released by the campaign to create the appearance of momentum.
Trafalgar Group is a reputable firm—I don’t want to insinuate that they jiggered the numbers around to create a favorable result for Friess. It is highly likely that this poll represented their honest assessment of the state of the race. But because some campaigns act in bad faith, there are some news outlets who won’t publish a poll unless they know who paid for it, and others clearly mark polls from partisan sources. Regardless of the methodological soundness of the poll, it’s undeniable that Friess’s camp benefited from an unearned veneer of impartiality.
In 2018 Wyoming’s campaign finance reporting requirements were a twisting mess: before recent changes candidates for a given election didn’t have to report expenses made until after the election in question has already happened. Friess’s reporting document clearly showed nearly one hundred thousand dollars in disbursements to the polling firm they had denied working with. But that reporting document wasn’t released to the public until well after Friess had already lost the election.
In 2019, the state legislature passed a bill to require campaigns to disclose both donors and expenses 7-14 days before a given election: exactly the sort of change which would have prevented Friess’s camp from lying about the poll. The legislature should be commended for acting quickly to address this and other campaign finance loopholes.
Further legislation could explore a 48 hour notice requirement for large expenses or donations in the final weeks of the campaign after the pre-election report is filed, or administrative guidance requiring a campaign expenditure’s purpose use more detail than merely “consulting” when “polling,” “digital advertising,” or another descriptor might more accurately convey the meaning of the expense. The former change would prevent any shenanigans with large expenses in the final days similar to an existing federal law for contributions, while the later would help voters see more clearly what campaigns are spending on, rather than letting campaigns mask spending through the use of consulting firms. Given that Foster Friess’s chief issue in the governor’s race was government transparency and a push to open up the state checkbook, I hope that even he would support shedding a bit more light on the checkbooks of those running for state office.
But beyond legislative fixes, this situation brings another question to mind: if indeed the rumors that Foster Friess is considering running for senate are true, journalists and voters should ask him about why his campaign lied in 2018, and whether they can trust him this time around.
Matt was the campaign manager for Mary Throne’s 2018 gubernatorial race, and, until recently, a resident of Cheyenne. You can find him at Twitter.com/MattHerdman or herdmanms@gmail.com