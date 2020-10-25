Hicks: Dark forces at work

There is a dark movement afoot designed to weaken your right to know what your local government does and how they spend your money. This movement is funded 100% by taxpayer dollars with zero accountability to the taxpayers.
For over a decade the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and the County Commissioners Association have diligently worked behind the scenes to weaken or eliminate the requirement that local government publish their meeting minutes, expenses and salaries in a newspaper of general circulation in the county.
For years, a coalition of good government and government transparency activists including the League of Women Voters, the Wyoming Liberty Group, the Equality State Policy Center and the Wyoming Press Association have beaten back the effort to reduce or eliminate public notices.
They were largely successful because the primary argument these associations used was expense, despite the fact that the cost is very low due to the state mandating the maximum that newspapers may charge to publish these notices.
These dark money associations were patient though. They bided their time lurking and waiting for the perfect opportunity. And with a national pandemic threatening government budgets from top to bottom, they seized their opportunity.
Last month WAM and CCA convinced the Joint Corporations Committee of the Wyoming Legislature to draft a bill eliminating some public notices. WAM lied when asking the committee to look at removing notices from newspapers saying that there are lots of costs to publishing “things” when fewer and fewer people go to the papers, and there needs to be a look at where people actually go for information.
The fact is, since the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people look to local newspapers for trusted, vital information. And the cost? In Johnson County less than 0.12% of taxpayer dollars are spent to keep you, the taxpayer, informed.
Studies have shown that when public notices are eliminated, spending on government goes up. Thanks to public notices, readers of the Bulletin know that city of Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader is paid just over $15,000 annually.
In Bell, California, that was not the case, and left unchecked, the city’s manager was soon taking home $787,000 per year. Bell is a suburb of Los Angeles with a population of about 38,000. Local residents long wondered how the city manager was able to afford a multimilliondollar luxury home on the beach, but it took an investigation by the Los Angeles Times to discover that the manager’s salary had increased tenfold in 17 years.
That same investigation also found that the chief of police was earning $450,000 more than 50 percent more than the salary of Los Angeles’ chief of police.
Public notices in local newspapers ensure that anyone who reads the newspaper can know what their government is up to. What bids are being let? To whom and for how much? How much did the county commission spend on new equipment?
And you don’t even have to buy a paper to get this information because it’s free at the local library and local newspaper websites or statewide at wyopublicnotices.com.
Public notices provide a permanent, secure and independent repository that keeps government in check by allowing citizens to know how their money is being spent and what their elected officials are doing.
The goal of the Wyoming Legislature shouldn’t be to make government spending easier and less accountable.
Robb Hicks is publisher of the Buffalo Bulletin, the paper of record in Johnson County
