Hicks: Dark forces at work

The fact is, since the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people look to local newspapers for trusted, vital information. And the cost? In Johnson County less than 0.12% of taxpayer dollars are spent to keep you, the taxpayer, informed.

Studies have shown that when public notices are eliminated, spending on government goes up. Thanks to public notices, readers of the Bulletin know that city of Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader is paid just over $15,000 annually.

In Bell, California, that was not the case, and left unchecked, the city’s manager was soon taking home $787,000 per year. Bell is a suburb of Los Angeles with a population of about 38,000. Local residents long wondered how the city manager was able to afford a multimilliondollar luxury home on the beach, but it took an investigation by the Los Angeles Times to discover that the manager’s salary had increased tenfold in 17 years.

That same investigation also found that the chief of police was earning $450,000 more than 50 percent more than the salary of Los Angeles’ chief of police.

Public notices in local newspapers ensure that anyone who reads the newspaper can know what their government is up to. What bids are being let? To whom and for how much? How much did the county commission spend on new equipment?