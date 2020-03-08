Higuchi: Budget cuts aimed at erasing unpleasant memories of the American experience

When I look at my life, I often see the result of a “successful” government program.
During World War II, the federal War Relocation Authority operated the 10 incarceration sites that held 120,000 Japanese Americans forced from their homes on the West Coast. That group included both of my parents and their families, who were uprooted from their homes in San Francisco and San Jose.
Eventually members of my families left the camps for lives outside the barbed wire. Two of my father’s brothers had jobs in Wisconsin, while the third served in the Army in Europe. Tens of thousands of other Japanese Americans settled in cities like Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit, starting new communities and rebuilding their lives.
That was by design. In 1943, WRA Director Dillon Myer stated his policy clearly: “It would be good for the United States generally, and I think it would be good from the standpoint of the Japanese-Americans themselves, to be scattered over a much wider area and not to be bunched up in groups as they were along the coast. . . . (WRA relocation helps solve) a serious racial problem by having them scattered throughout the United States instead of bunched up in three or four states.”
After the war, my parents met in college in California, married and moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., where my three brothers and I grew up. We knew no other Japanese Americans and gradually settled into lives like “regular” Americans – worrying about grades, following the local sports teams and, in my case, captaining the high school cheerleading squad.
In 2005, when I joined the board of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, which operates a museum on the site of the camp where my parents were incarcerated, I had to learn what it was like to be a Japanese American. By forcing my families out of their homes, imprisoning them in remote Wyoming and depositing them across the country, the government had stripped me of my heritage.
That’s why the federal Japanese American Confinement Sites program, created in 2006 by a Republican Congress and Republican President George W. Bush, is so important. Each year, it distributes about $2.9 million to pay for a variety of restoration and documentary projects related to the places where Japanese Americans were kept without due process during the war.
Money from the program is paying for Heart Mountain to restore the giant root cellar that held the bounty produced by the Japanese American farmers who worked the land to help feed the almost 14,000 people who called it home between 1942 and 1945.
This year, as in the two previous years, the current administration has proposed eliminating the funding from the federal budget for the next fiscal year. So far, we’ve been lucky: Overwhelming bipartisan majorities have restored the money in the budget, and our work has gone on.
That’s because most members of Congress realize the program’s economic benefits. In rural northwestern Wyoming, it helps create jobs and adds to the tourism industry that is so essential to the local economy.
The JACS program helps us keep alive the memory of a time in which Americans were imprisoned solely because of the color of their faces and national origin.
So, too, does the National Endowment of the Humanities, particularly the Landmarks of American History and Culture program, which is another product of the Bush administration.
For the first time, Heart Mountain is the recipient of a Landmarks grant, which will enable us to conduct two week-long workshops for teachers to learn about the Japanese American incarceration and the land in which it took place. Seventy-two teachers will learn about the forces and people who forged their lives in northwestern Wyoming, the Crow Nation and white settlers, and how they interacted with the incarcerees at the camp.
Unfortunately, this year’s White House budget also targets the NEH, which is often the main financial supporter of humanities projects in sparsely populated states such as Wyoming.
Both JACS and NEH help keep our histories alive. They help make it possible for new generations of Japanese Americans, who often have not been able to talk about the incarceration with their ancestors, to learn their histories. Unlike me, they won’t have to learn what it is like to be a Japanese American, because the government that imprisoned their ancestors won’t let the rest of us forget.
We encourage Congress to again restore the funding for both vital programs.
Shirley Ann Higuchi is a Washington D.C. attorney and past president of the District of Columbia Bar. She chairs the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation (www.heartmountain.org), which runs an interpretive center at the site of the camp where her parents were imprisoned. Follow her on Twitter at @HiguchiJD. Higuchi’s book, Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration, to be published by the University of Wisconsin Press, will come out later this year.