Higuchi: Budget cuts aimed at erasing unpleasant memories of the American experience

When I look at my life, I often see the result of a “successful” government program.

During World War II, the federal War Relocation Authority operated the 10 incarceration sites that held 120,000 Japanese Americans forced from their homes on the West Coast. That group included both of my parents and their families, who were uprooted from their homes in San Francisco and San Jose.

Eventually members of my families left the camps for lives outside the barbed wire. Two of my father’s brothers had jobs in Wisconsin, while the third served in the Army in Europe. Tens of thousands of other Japanese Americans settled in cities like Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit, starting new communities and rebuilding their lives.

That was by design. In 1943, WRA Director Dillon Myer stated his policy clearly: “It would be good for the United States generally, and I think it would be good from the standpoint of the Japanese-Americans themselves, to be scattered over a much wider area and not to be bunched up in groups as they were along the coast. . . . (WRA relocation helps solve) a serious racial problem by having them scattered throughout the United States instead of bunched up in three or four states.”