Hillegass: Words we use have meaning

I am a clinical psychologist who has been in practice for more than 40 years and I am sickened by the polemical rhetoric flying around our country. Are we really people who are unable to think in anything but hard and fast absolutes, who can’t understand subtleties anymore? Yes, there are some cities where there has been uncontrolled and apparently anarchic unrest. Yes, there are some white supremacists who support Donald Trump. But not all Democrats want to burn down the cities and not all Republicans are sociopathic racists. Some people who are in favor of improved gun safety just want to stop mass shootings in our schools, they don’t want to undo the Second Amendment. Some people who are pro-choice think abortion should be legal but not at full-term. Maybe African-Americans have a lot of reasons to be angry and fed-up, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to come take over your town. Also, neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden are going to take away your "Freedom."