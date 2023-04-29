It was in the spring of 2006, and a new oil well was being located north of Glenrock. The bulldozer operator, Dee Zimmerschied, had leveled the pad site and was starting on the reserve pit. As he dug, he unearthed a large white object that, upon further inspection, proved to be bone. That’s when America’s largest and most complete mammoth skeleton was discovered. Dee immediately called his drilling supervisor, Bill Allen, who postponed the work. After consulting paleontologists and in cooperation with the Allemand family, who owned the land and the following energy companies; Continental Production Company, Mountain West Energy Company LLC, Nerd Gas Company LLC, Discovery Resources LLC, and Basic Energy Services, the oil well was relocated, and the dig was on!

JP Cavigelli, museum collections specialist for the Tate Geological Museum, and Kent Sundell, Ph.D., a geologist and instructor at Casper College, co-led the excavation, which took three and a half years, and over a thousand volunteers. The prepping of the bones, piecing them back together and preparing them for display took thousands of hours before the mammoth was mounted for display at the museum and revealed to the community on March 10, 2010.

Dee the Mammoth, named after the one who discovered him, is an 11,600-year-old Columbian mammoth that was 65 to 70 years old when he died. During the prime of his life, he would have been 13’8” tall at the shoulder and weighed approximately 22,000 pounds. Columbian mammoths are found only in North and Central America and are different from wooly mammoths in that they are larger, both in height and weight and less shaggy than their northern, woolly cousins.

While mammoths aren’t the direct predecessors of elephants, they are related and display similar traits as members of the Proboscidea order, Latin meaning nose or long flexible snout. This order is currently represented by the African and Asian elephants. Familial behavior may explain why Dee’s skeleton was so spread out across a large area; elephants are known to move the bones of their dead relatives. So while Dee is the most complete mounted skeleton ever discovered, not all his bones were located. In fact, 84 of the “bones” on the skeleton are actually casts or copies of bone. You can identify these foot, toe, leg, rib and tail bones by their lighter, yellowish hue. A few other key bones are casts as well because of their weight. The pelvis, lower jaws, skull, and both tusks were found but are too heavy to mount.

However, none of the bones are fossils since they are only 11,600 years old. The most common method of permineralization occurs when teeth, shells, or bones are buried in sediment and then filled with minerals such as calcium carbonate or silica. Because Dee’s bones were not fossilized, they were extremely fragile, and volunteers used precise methods to piece them back together.

How did Dee die? No one can be 100% sure, but there are several hypotheses. The most probable is that he fell into an arroyo and couldn’t get out. His skeleton shows the marks of his advanced age with growths on his bones, a bone tumor, and arthritis, which causes deformation of the bone in his lower back. All of these combined made it hard for him to move.

Additionally, Dee’s teeth were old and extremely worn down to the point where he would have had a hard time eating enough grass to stay healthy. While humans have two sets of teeth — baby and adult, mammoths had six sets that came to the surface at specific times in their lives. Each set consisted of four teeth, two on top and two on the bottom, which were replaced regularly until the mammoth turned 40 when the final set emerged. Dee was on his sixth and final set, and because they were substantially worn down, he was most likely suffering from starvation.

The Tate Geological Museum encourages you to come to see Dee, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Admission is free, and they’re located on the south end of the Casper College campus, next to the bronze T. rex. If you are interested in volunteering at the Tate, either on a dig or in the prep lab, they are accepting applications. For more information on museums in our area, like our Facebook page at Museums of Casper.