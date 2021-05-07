Hogarty; Wyoming is in better place because of these moms

This Mother’s Day, there are so many inspiring moms to celebrate for working harder than ever during challenging and uncertain times. At Climb Wyoming, we support single moms struggling to overcome poverty. Like many of us, these vulnerable families have faced school and employment closures, limited access to social networks, and loss of income—all with the added stress of not being able to meet basic needs like food and a place to live.

Yet, amidst the hardships of the past year, I’ve been incredibly inspired by the resilience and courage moms have shown as they’ve reached out to Climb for employment that will support more stable lives for themselves and their children.

A mom may be at the lowest point in her life when she makes that first phone call to Climb: feeling overwhelmed and in a place without hope after a lot of doors have closed. I think of Climb graduates like Kelsey, who recently completed one of our Certified Nursing Assistant trainings. "2020 knocked me down more than once,” Kelsey says of the past year, “but gave me more reason to fight through this program and get the life I’ve been chasing and reaching for."