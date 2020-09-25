Hollis: A friendship for our times

The motives may be different, but -- and this part is critical to understand -- the result is the same: The average person has no chance to navigate these successfully. Individuals and communities remain poor; they cannot exercise their agency or live up to their potential.

Leaders of authoritarian regimes tend not to care (until they're forced to). But even in more benevolent -- but ill-informed -- governments, the nearly universal response is to double-down on the practices and policies that are causing the problems in the first place. This is a mistake.

Good intentions cannot salvage a bad system.

Countries and economic regions that have successfully moved populations out of poverty have tended to do so by reducing supervisory bureaucratic burdens, not increasing them. The best example is entrepreneurial culture in the United States, which is a direct result of the political liberties and relatively limited government here. Impoverished and even poorly educated people have come from all over the world and succeeded here.

What does any of this have to do with Scalia and Ginsburg?

Many Americans are struggling to articulate a defense of limited government that survives the heated and hateful accusations people are throwing at one another, and I wanted to give it a shot.