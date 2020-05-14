Hollis: A tale of two sets of rules

Lefty talking heads have been screaming for four years that Trump is an aspiring fascist. But they don’t bat an eye at the (SET ITAL) actual (END ITAL) abuse of government power that occurred during the Obama administration.

The self-appointed elites in this country are taking rank hypocrisy to new and dangerous levels. They know that the press will protect them, just as it did Clinton and Obama — and Harvey Weinstein and Ed Buck and Jeffrey Epstein and God only knows how many others. While Americans protest the unfairness of this double standard, the elites behave as if they are utterly unaccountable for and immune from any consequences.

They’re wrong.

There are two major risks to this behavior. The first is that when one side abandons standards, eventually, both sides do. We’re watching this phenomenon play out. The same people who needed smelling salts when Trump used nasty language told us, “It’s just sex,” when President Clinton engaged in sexual encounters with an intern in the Oval Office — and then lied about it under oath.

Eventually, it won’t just be politicians who abandon all semblance of virtue; it will be widespread, with all the corresponding cultural decay that this entails.