Hollis: Attack on home schooling is the left's latest way of silencing conservatives

Across the United States (and Canada and Europe), cases are being brought in which parental rights are sought out to be terminated because the parents do not “affirm” their minor child’s assertion that he or she is a different gender than his or her biological sex. Refusal to do so is argued to be abuse. These arguments are making their way into divorce and child custody cases as well — the case of James Younger in Texas is an infamous example — with transgender activists claiming that the parent who opposes “social transitioning,” the administration of “puberty blockers” or surgical mutilation should be denied custody, all in the name of the child’s “rights.”