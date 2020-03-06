Hollis: Biden gambit reeks of desperation

The media’s dogged refusal to ask hard questions about the possibility of dementia or other physical failings is reminiscent of their deliberate ignoring of Hillary Clinton’s obvious health problems during the 2016 campaign. Wild theories circulated precisely because the media glossed over the glaring evidence of Clinton’s issues — the coughing fits, her unkempt appearance at times, her collapse at the 9/11 remembrance ceremony. It was as if they feared that any admission of Clinton’s weakness as a candidate would strengthen Donald Trump’s hand.

But the voting public had its own views about Clinton’s weaknesses.

Similarly, the Democratic Party’s need to prop Biden up as a dreadnought to stop Bernie Sanders will not keep the American public from noticing and asking hard questions about Biden’s suitability to be president. Joe Biden is well liked, and I suspect that people mostly feel sympathy when they view his frequent confusion. Unfortunately for the Democratic Party, I don’t think most Americans are going to vote for the president of the United States on the basis of sympathy.

Nor are they going to vote in large enough numbers on a platform that largely consists of the notion “Vote for us because we hate Donald Trump.” What are Democrats offering Americans? Open borders? Higher taxes? Bans on large sodas and plastic straws?