Hollis: Collective guilt is a catastrophic mistake

It is one thing to acknowledge that blacks have suffered grievous discrimination and that the consequences of that continue to this day. Those are the ugly facts. Similarly, when white Americans — or anyone who has not personally endured bias and discrimination — vow to do everything in their power to make their community and our country a better place, that is individual agency, not collective guilt.

But some of the current calls for “honest conversations” entail members of the “privileged” classes admitting to collective culpability. This is cast as a precursor to “healing,” and many well-intentioned people are more than willing to do it. I have read tweets and emails, and watched videos in which white Americans kneel, bow their heads in supplication, beg for forgiveness for the wrongs committed by other people or refer to themselves as “recovering racists” simply because they are white.

This is insulting, offensive and dangerous.

First, it runs completely counter to one of the most fundamental tenets of the American legal tradition: We do not punish people for the crimes or wrongdoing of others.