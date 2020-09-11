Hollis: Democrats playing the long con

This new tactic brings into sharp focus the potential for fraud in voting practices that Democrats have long advocated for, like ballot harvesting and mail-in voting.

Ballot harvesting is a system whereby people can collect other people’s votes and deliver them. Twenty-seven states and Washington, D.C., permit it, but California’s ballot-harvesting law, passed in 2016, is significantly broader, with fewer limitations on who can harvest, and from whom, how many votes can be harvested and how late they can be delivered. Does this make a difference? It depends on who you ask. Republicans had won every congressional seat in Orange County, California, on Election Day in 2018, only to watch every single one fall to Democrats over the next week as harvested ballots came in. If those votes are legitimate, then all’s fair in love, war and ballot harvesting. But if not, then we have a problem on our hands.

Mail-in voting presents even more issues. Unlike absentee votes, which are requested by voters themselves, mail-in ballots are sent out in advance to all voters on the voter rolls, which are notoriously inaccurate. An August NPR article reported that more than 550,000 mailed-in ballots were disqualified this year in presidential primaries across the country — for things like missing or non-matching signatures, or arriving after the deadline.