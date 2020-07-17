Hollis: Entrepreneurship is the key to equality

The Marxist agitators are out in force, chomping at the bit to bring about the destruction of the American way of life. They’re certain they’re going to get it right this time, exploiting (again) civil unrest and widespread concerns about injustice.

It is so easy to start your own business here that we take it for granted. But ease of entrepreneurship contributes significantly to both individual satisfaction and societal benefit — especially wealth creation. And it isn’t just about starting a business; it is about the ecosystem in which a business can grow. Scholars have produced reams of evidence tying intractable poverty in underdeveloped nations to complex, multilayered bureaucracies in governments very like those Marxists seek to install. But small-business owners have neither the wealth nor the connections to navigate government complexities or pay lawyers to do it for them. Stilted from the start, they are perennially cut off from the kind of business growth needed for economic development. Multiply that across an entire country and you end up with widespread impoverishment and little hope of improvement.