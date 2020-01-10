Hollis: Falsehood is the infection

So where does Ricky Gervais fit in here? He is a successful comedian, actor and producer known also for his vocal atheism, brutal honesty and acerbic wit. As Gervais himself will tell you, he is neither right-wing nor conservative. He does, however, call ‘em as he sees ‘em. This week, he emceed the Golden Globes for the fifth (and, he insists, last) time, and his opening monologue — which has gone viral on social media — was no exception. Gervais absolutely skewered Hollywood with biting references to pedophilia and friendships with Jeffrey Epstein, complacency about sexual abuse and rank hypocrisy. You can (and should) read or watch the whole thing online, but here is his closing (and probably most widely recirculated) jab: “So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up; accept your little award; thank your agent and your God; and f—- off, OK?”