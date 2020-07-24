Hollis: If unborn lives don't matter, no lives matter

The left, which purports to care about the poor and to champion equality for Black Americans, has always ignored the explicit racism of Planned Parenthood’s founder. But in today’s fraught climate where statues and monuments of historic figures are vandalized and torn down, Sanger could no longer remain unscathed. This past week, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced it is renaming the Margaret Sanger Health Center in Manhattan and Margaret Sanger Square, where the building sits, as “a necessary and overdue step to reckon with our legacy and acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color.”

It’s hard to see how the abortion giant is going to remediate the shockingly disparate impact that its practices have had on the Black community in the United States. A majority of Planned Parenthood offices are located within walking distance of minority communities. Blacks represent roughly 13% of the U.S. population but have up to 40% of all abortions annually. Across the country, nearly 30% of all pregnancies in Black women are terminated. In 2011, more than 360,000 Black babies were aborted; that number was greater than all the deaths of Black Americans that year from all other causes combined. In response, a Texas pro-life organization created billboards with the tagline “The most dangerous place for an African-American is in the womb.” Lawsuits were filed that demanded the billboards be taken down — which they were. (The truth is an unwelcome guest in the abortion industry.) But the uproar did not die down, particularly after a 2013 report issued by the New York City government revealed that more Black babies were aborted than were born.