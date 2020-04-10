Hollis: In praise of age

When I was young, my mother subscribed to Harper’s Bazaar magazine. I devoured it every month, but I particularly looked forward to the annual “Over 40 and Fabulous” issue. Each year in that special issue, the magazine would feature — on the cover and inside — beautiful, accomplished and talented women in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and even 80s. I can vividly remember being a teenager and poring over photos of and interviews with women like Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, Lena Horne and Carmen Dell’Orefice. Their joie de vivre was infectious. Their self-assurance was inspiring. Some, of course, had indulged in a bit of medical intervention to keep themselves looking spry. Others — European women in particular, I recall noting — were more accepting of the changes that time wrought on face and body. But what captivated me most was that they no longer let society define them. They were flourishing at a time in their lives when one would have thought they had nothing left to offer — at least if one paid much attention to popular culture, which I did. Even at that young age, I could understand the limitations of our culture’s obsession with youth. If “beauty” ends at 25 and career goals had to be accomplished by age 30, what did you do with the rest of your life? That magazine changed my perspective on aging. Each year, I renewed a vow that I maintain to this day: As long as there are women older than I whom I can admire, I will always have something to look forward to. There are, and I do.