Hollis: It's the Left that politicizes everything

Late last week, Thomas Friedman published an opinion piece in The New York Times titled “Beirut’s Blast Is a Warning for America.” The subhead says, “In this country, as in Lebanon, everything is now politics.”

Friedman intones ominously, “(W)hen everything is politics, everything is just about power. There is no center, only sides; no truth, only versions; no facts, only a contest of wills.”

I agree, so I read on for examples. And Friedman has them. But — ironically — they are exclusively opinions in opposition to leftist worldviews. “If you believe that climate change is real,” he offers, “it must be because someone paid you off with a research grant. If you believe the president committed an impeachable offense trying to enlist the president of Ukraine to undermine Joe Biden, it’s only because you want power for your party.”