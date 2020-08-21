Hollis: It's time to rethink campus policies

One of the questions higher education should be asking, in light of scientific evidence, is whether it’s time to reconsider campus policies that permit the freewheeling liberties college students have taken — often to their detriment — for the past 40 to 50 years.

The cultural consensus used to be that it takes time, structure and meaningful limits — gradually removed — for young people to successfully transition to responsible adulthood. On college campuses, that consensus took the form of policies like housemothers or other adults in residence at fraternities and sororities; curfews or parietals for on-campus housing; single-sex dormitories; restrictions on alcohol use (reinforced in some cases by the state drinking age); and even dress codes for class attendance.

But by the late 1960s and early 1970s, most schools had eliminated these policies. Some of the changes were part and parcel of the so-called sexual revolution, and others were driven by reactions to the Vietnam War and the draft. But the rationale behind the arguments for abolition of limits was essentially the same: that college students were adults and should be treated as adults, including allowing them to make their own decisions.

Some four or five decades later, it’s clear how wrong that was.