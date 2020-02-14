Hollis: James Carville is right: Democrats should be panicking

But these folks are Johnny-come-latelies, and voters on the left know it. So avowed socialist Bernie Sanders (who was defending bread lines before it was cool) now finds himself the front-runner in a field of candidates, none of whom can crack 30 percent of the votes in their own party — and who will almost certainly not get a majority of Electoral College votes in the general election. Why? The economy is booming. President Donald Trump’s popularity is increasing. The impeachment debacle damaged Democrats, not Trump. More to the point, Trump voters (including a lot of converts to the cause) are fiercely loyal. And they, too, have been paying attention to the Democratic Party’s listing leftward, if primary turnout is any indication. Trump received 97 percent of the Republican vote in the Iowa caucuses, and in this week’s New Hampshire primary, he broke a 40-year record for the most votes cast for an incumbent president (about 130,000) well in excess of the number of votes cast for incumbent Presidents Barack Obama (about 49,000), George Bush (about 54,000) or Bill Clinton (about 77,000).