Hollis: Lack of vote-integrity measures disenfranchises voters

The political impact of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be as unpredictable as the virus itself, and as potentially monumental as the financial losses it has caused. Although the November election is still almost five months away, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading the charge for states to have mandatory mail-in ballots, purportedly in the interests of public safety.

Some people — including the ever-vocal President Donald Trump — view mandatory mail-in voting as a prescription for widespread voter fraud. Unsurprisingly, those arguing in favor of these voting changes denounce warnings against mail-in ballots as false and a thinly veiled ruse for opponents’ “real” motives: to disenfranchise voters. In fact, this has opened a new front in the ongoing social media battles between Trump and the left. Twitter finally caved to pressure to “fact-check” Trump’s tweets, starting with his recent tweet about voter fraud. (No word yet on whether they’ll be fact-checking former President Barack Obama’s tweets, or presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s, or those of the major media.)