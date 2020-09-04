Hollis: Lessons from Rwanda

These absurd accusations have now bled into a larger campaign to smear all Republicans, conservatives, libertarians, women, gays, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Jews and every other conceivable group that supports Trump as being complicit in a campaign to destroy the country.

This is beyond “politics as usual.” It is irresponsible and dangerous, and the proof is everywhere: in the riots, in the day-to-day interactions people have with one another and on social media.

Author and Fox News personality Guy Benson tweeted a letter sent to him that one neighbor had sent to another after seeing a Trump sign in their yard. The letter writers wrote, among other outlandish accusations, “you neither ... respect us as humans,” and “hate ... truly fills your heart,” and that they are probably Christians who don’t live by Christian values. The writers then intimated that their Trump-supporting neighbors were going to Hell.

New York Post columnist Bethany Mandel responded to a long series of hostile tweets from comedian Jim Gaffigan by saying: “Everyone who entertains us — actors, comedians, athletes — everyone hates us. That’s just part of being a conservative. I used to think it was bad business to make it so obvious, but at this point, why bother hiding it?”

These cascading events should frighten everyone, not just conservatives. The sentiments themselves — various forms of “hating conservatives” — are wholly unjustifiable and based upon fiction and falsehoods. But worse still, the more common the expression of those sentiments becomes, the more likely it is that people will act upon them. It starts with nasty remarks, shunning and broken relationships. When that isn’t enough — as we’re seeing now — it becomes violence. And eventually, as Immaculee Ilibagiza and hundreds of thousands of her countrymen discovered, it can turn to widespread murder.

Laura Hollis is an attorney and educator. She resides in Indiana with her husband and children.

