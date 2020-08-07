Hollis: Let's not panic; schools should reopen

That same dynamic was playing out in the inner-city schools of other major cities as well as those in rural areas of the country. Some school districts reported fewer than half of their students were participating in e-learning. Teachers in Cleveland reported that 30% to 40% of their students had no reliable access to the internet. Schools in Washington, D.C., simply stopped taking attendance.

The inability to be in a facility dedicated to learning, where instruction is conducted by people who are trained to provide it, can mean that little-to-no learning takes place at all. And these are not temporary setbacks. Experts in K-12 education warn that the gaps in children’s education created by sporadic or inconsistent online learning can have serious implications for years to come. How can students advance to the next grade, where classes will build on materials they never learned (or never learned well enough)? Some school districts opted to promote students to the next grade whether they participated in online learning or not; how will these students perform in school this year, even if classes are in person? Will they ever be taught the missing content? How do teachers effectively teach to groups of students with even larger academic disparities?