Hollis: Little crimes, big crimes

The racism focus has moved beyond Black Americans to the historical treatment of Native Americans, as represented by CNN’s remark that President Donald Trump’s July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore would be “in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.” There have been renewed calls for sports teams like the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians to change their names. (If this push continues unabated, half the states and cities in the U.S. will need to be renamed.)

Most Americans seem caught off guard by the magnitude of the tumult, which has exploded and consumed the country like a pyroclastic cloud. We’re told that all of this is spontaneous, and we’re expected to believe it. History suggests otherwise. It’s no accident that the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization (as opposed to those who are simply asserting that statement as a theme for change) identify as “trained Marxists.” It’s always been the modus operandi of Marxist revolutionaries to exploit — and foment — tragedy and public dissatisfaction, to call for “change,” to promise utopia — and to deliver misery.