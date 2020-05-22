Hollis: Live by the lie, die by the lie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I have on numerous occasions, last week I wrote about the double standard that has become prevalent in the United States and the media’s role in perpetuating that duality. Republicans, conservatives and others on the right must expect to endure false accusations, character smears and denial of due process. Those on the political left, it seems, can engage in acts of unlawful misconduct and moral turpitude with impunity.

Former President Barack Obama’s administration was particularly culpable. The Exempt Organizations Unit of the IRS, run by Lois Lerner at the time, held up the applications of conservative nonprofits for years. Obama’s ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice lied to the American public on national television about the Benghazi terrorist attack. Declassified documents have revealed that Andrew McCabe (former deputy director of the FBI), Samantha Power (Obama’s second ambassador to the United Nations), James Clapper (Obama’s director of national intelligence), James Comey (former FBI director) and John Brennan (CIA director under Obama) all lied to Congress during investigations associated with the “Russiagate” probe. Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder, was even held in contempt of Congress for the investigation into Operation Fast and Furious of U.S. gunrunning into Mexico.