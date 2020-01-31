Hollis: Moving in opposite directions on abortion

The corpses of over 2,000 dead fetuses were found in the home and car of former Illinois and Indiana abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer after he passed away last year. In 2015, undercover journalist David Daleiden released a series of videos in which Planned Parenthood physicians and staff members appeared to be discussing the sale of fetal body parts, performing abortions so as to best preserve the organs of unborn children for sale and other ghastly practices. In 2013, Philadelphia abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell was convicted of three counts of murder (among other crimes) in the deaths of babies born alive after abortion attempts, who Gosnell subsequently killed by cutting their spinal cords with scissors. Gosnell’s trial exposed not only the grossly unsanitary conditions of his clinic, the illegal abortions performed by untrained staff members and the grisly “trophies” he kept in jars and boxes, but also — most disturbingly — the complete failure of government oversight.