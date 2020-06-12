Hollis: No one is listening to the American people -- still

4. Most Americans — again, of all backgrounds — oppose violence and looting, even in response to egregious events like the killing of George Floyd. They understand that punishing innocent people only creates resentment and encourages retaliation. Destroying minority-owned businesses — as the looting often does — only makes the economic situation worse for the very people who need help most. No one is listening.

5. Most white Americans understand that black citizens have faced challenges, cruelty, outright hatred and violence that whites may never encounter in their lives. They want to do their part to make things better. What they don’t want is to be smeared with labels and epithets, and told they are somehow “responsible” for slavery, murder or oppression that they themselves did not participate in and that they personally abhor. No one is listening.

I could write more. There is actually a great deal of agreement among Americans on very fundamental principles. But you’d never know that by listening to the news media, politicians or commentators. Their stock in trade is hysteria and headlines, and it’s ripping this country apart.