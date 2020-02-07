Hollis: State of disunion

Anyone who has watched the English Parliament debate knows that — ceremonial forms of address notwithstanding — they can be a fairly raucous bunch, routinely shouting down opposing speakers, yelling out, “Hear, hear!” and even booing with some regularity. This includes events at which the prime minister speaks before Parliament.

By contrast, debate in the United States Congress tends to be a comparatively staid and polite affair. (There have been notable exceptions. For example, in 1856, then-Rep. Preston Brooks, a pro-slavery Democrat from South Carolina, assaulted then-Sen. Charles Sumner, an abolitionist Republican from Massachusetts, hitting him repeatedly in the head with a heavy metal-topped cane, nearly killing him.)

Opportunities for the president of the United States to address Congress are treated as events warranting the greatest decorum. Consider 2009, when then-President Barack Obama addressed a joint session of Congress to defend his health care proposal. Joe Wilson, a Republican representative from South Carolina, infamously yelled out, “You lie!” This outburst was viewed by politicians (on both side of the aisle) and pundits alike as a grievous breach of propriety. Wilson apologized to President Obama and received an official reprimand by the House of Representatives.