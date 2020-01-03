Hollis: Take a stand in 2020

Why does it matter? First, it should concern us when a writer for a mainstream left-wing publication accuses ordinary Americans of being fascists — especially when we now have antifa, the violent anarchist group that targets so-called fascists with screaming protests, property destruction and personal violence. Antifa has attacked disabled veterans, the elderly and conservative journalists. What’s next — midnight raids on women watching cable in fuzzy socks and drinking mugs of hot cocoa?

More to the point, these ideas get put out there, laughed at as “extreme” and yet somehow, within a year or two or five, become mainstream leftist thought. Until fairly recently, it was safe to assume that Democrats and Republicans shared a dedication to certain fundamental values — at least those basic principles set forth in the U.S. Constitution. That is no longer a safe assumption; in fact, it is a dangerously flawed one. With very few exceptions, Democrats have shown themselves to be all too willing to capitulate to their lunatic fringe. (Look how quickly the “Party of Science” fell in line with the viewpoint that a man could cut off his genitals and become a woman. No one really believes this. But it’s politically expedient to pretend that they do — and to use the law to force others to say that they do.)