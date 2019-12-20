Hollis: The capitalist entrepreneur is a revolutionary

The creation and expansion of guilds, apprenticeships and training, and the resulting mercantile classes of northern Europe changed perceptions about wealth, education and status (particularly upward mobility). To this day, it is still considered noteworthy in Europe when mere “tradesmen” rise to the economic levels associated with nobility and landed gentry. A recent example is Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, the heir to England’s throne. When William proposed to Kate, the papers were filled with stories about how her family (“commoners!”) had made its millions in the party-planning business (“tradesmen!”).

In America, by contrast, rags-to-riches stories are everyday occurrences. America flouted European conventions by creating a political and economic system that allowed ordinary people to rise as high as their ambitions and work ethic would take them. That is still the case today, and it is the ability to freely engage in commerce and enterprise that makes it possible. The heroes of the American experiment are not just the political revolutionaries but the entrepreneurs as well — the economic revolutionaries. While political revolutionaries change things by force, economic revolutionaries change things by persuasion.