Hollis: The press is a threat to the country

All of that was discoverable through research. Discovering it would have been journalism. But actual journalism would have proven Sen. Cotton correct. And we can’t have that. Similarly, it would have been journalism to actually investigate the claims about corruption within the FBI, and the dangerous politicization of the FISA surveillance warrant process that Rep. Devin Nunes warned of two years ago. He was roundly criticized and his warnings pooh-poohed. And yet, when inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report proved Nunes correct, there were crickets. No “We were wrong.” No bombshell revelation. Just silence from the Fourth Estate.

It’s so much easier to simply repeat what you’ve been told to say, and what all your politically simpatico friends in the business are saying. And it’s much more fun to nudge-nudge-wink-wink and laugh with one another at how morally and intellectually superior you are to the average American than it is to just do your job. The press is disbelieved — and even loathed — because it has lost its credibility. This has happened by virtue of its own actions. Members of the press blame Trump for the public’s antipathy toward them (big shock — they blame Trump for everything), but like most modern unpleasant political phenomena, this didn’t start with Trump. He simply made visible that which has been going on, largely unacknowledged, for decades.