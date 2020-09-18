Hollis: The problem isn't Netflix. The problem is us

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Netflix, the video streaming giant, is in hot water with at least some segments of the American public because of a French film it is currently showing called “Cuties” (“Mignonnes” in the original French).

The film is about a group of 11-year-old girls in Paris who form a team to enter a dance competition. But this isn’t ballet or jazz. It’s twerking.

The initial negative reaction was to promotional images Netflix used: the four young girls posed provocatively in their clingy, midriff-baring tops and tight shorts. But once people watched the film, shock turned to outrage. During a performance, the girls simulate sexual intercourse; bump and grind their hips; bend over in front of the audience; and touch their crotches while they sigh, look skyward and suck on their fingers. And that’s just one scene.

If some Americans were shocked by “Cuties,” they were even more taken aback by the reactions to their reaction. The “right versus left” cultural divide in the country has grown so deep that there’s no longer even a consensus on something as serious as child exploitation, which would have generated broad agreement just a few years ago. Instead, the cultural elites came out in force to snub and insult the rubes who just don’t understand great art.