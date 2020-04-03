Hollis: Things to be grateful for

10. I’m grateful for Western medicine, scientists, information and knowledge, and the technology that enables that information and knowledge to be more widely disseminated.

11. I’m grateful for social media and the technological innovations that enable us to remain connected even though we are separated.

12. I’m grateful for the fact that those of us inclined to call upon God in prayer need not feel embarrassed for doing so.

13. I’m grateful for charitable organizations that are working hard to meet the ongoing needs of the people they serve — the poor; the homeless; those with disabilities or other unmet needs; veterans; single parents; orphaned children. When we are all needy, we can better appreciate those for whom illness, unemployment or isolation is not a temporary situation.

14. I’m grateful for the innumerable kindnesses of people too many to count across America — and, indeed, across the world — who are doing whatever they can for anyone they can as long as it is necessary.

It’s often said that an “attitude of gratitude” makes for a happier life. Even — perhaps especially — in difficult times, it is important to remember that.

Laura Hollis is an attorney and educator. She resides in Indiana with her husband and children.

