Hollis: This is what disruption looks like

In my opinion, Christensen’s most groundbreaking contribution was explaining why companies — having seen this phenomenon take place over and over again — would not change their strategies to capitalize on these new innovations. Using case studies from eight very different industries, Christensen demonstrated that companies were not complacent, ignorant of these innovations or cavalier about their customers. To the contrary, it was precisely because their customers had no interest in these new innovations — at least initially — that the best companies would not — indeed, could not — devote significant efforts or resources to their development.

Since the early 2000s, I have taught my students about disruptive innovation, using online higher education programs as an example. Distance education has been around for decades; the evolution of the internet simply enabled people to put it online. Despite their facility with and love of technology, very few students in the past 25 years seriously considered an online degree program for their undergraduate degree. Applicants to everything from the Ivy League to vocational and technical schools traditionally looked for particular aspects of the college experience that online programs did not offer.