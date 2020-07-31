Hollis: Time for the press to end its love affair with Marxism

In that comment, one can see the next 100 years of wishful thinking and deplorable denial by socialists and communist sympathizers across the globe.

Ignorance in the 1930s was — perhaps — understandable. But ignorance in the 21st century is unfathomable. It isn’t just the scale of suffering, privation and death from the Holomodor and events like it (Cambodia’s “Year Zero,” Mao’s “Great Leap Forward”) that staggers the imagination; it is the pitiless promotion of these Marxist, dictatorial regimes by western “intellectuals,” including and especially academics and the American press.

The New York Times is among the worst. Duranty was the apologist for Marxism in the 1930s. In the 1970s, Times writer Sydney Schanberg vocally supported the Khmer Rouge communist revolutionaries in Cambodia — at least until Phnom Penh fell and yet another communist genocide took place. In 2009, New York Times writer Thomas Friedman described China’s communist government as “reasonably enlightened” and praised its efficiency and effectiveness relative to the clumsy efforts of America’s representative republic. (No doubt the Muslim Uighur population in China understands Chinese “efficiency” all too well.) In 2017, The Times published “Red Century,” an embarrassingly sycophantic series of glowing paeans to global communism since the 1917 communist revolution in Russia.