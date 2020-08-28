Hollis: Two visions of America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both during their conventions and outside of them, the Democratic and Republican Parties have shown the American public two visions of our country. And the contrast could not be starker. In order to analyze it, it's essential to separate facts from spin — particularly media spin, which has been divorced from reality for decades when it comes to Republican politicians and policies but has plumbed new depths of desperation and falsehood since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

We're told by Democrats that the United States is an irredeemably racist country, and that "systemic racism" keeps Blacks and other Americans of color from achieving what they otherwise could. But Democrats don't explain Americans like Oprah Winfrey, former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris, Colin Kaepernick, Kobe Bryant, Rep. Maxine Waters, LeBron James, Sydney Poitier and countless other Black activists, actors, athletes, teachers, firefighters, politicians, police officers and business owners who have, despite facing discrimination, uphill battles and more difficult odds, achieved incredible success. Either the "system" that was allegedly set up to keep those individuals from succeeding does a remarkably lousy job of it or there's more to the story.