Hollis: We have miseducated boys and girls alike

Au contraire. That is a distinctly more modern phenomenon. Orenstein cites a recent survey in which young men report “more social pressure to be ever-ready for sex and to get with as many women as possible.” She also reports that a contemporary “culture of adolescence,” complete with a worship of “sexual conquest,” has replaced perspectives of men as protectors and caregivers from earlier in the 20th century.

If you think the culture of sexual conquest is driven by the boys, you are seriously out of date. As a woman (and a mother), I was horrified by what the boys told Orenstein about the young women in their social lives. As young teens, these girls are “hooking up” with multiple boys and then comparing, mocking and humiliating them to friends and classmates, and on social media. I was frankly shocked by Orenstein’s obliviousness to this. She decries what she views as the boys’ misogyny. But not a word about the self-destructive promiscuity and deliberate cruelty of the girls.