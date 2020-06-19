Hollis: Why have Congress?

What is passed is never perfect. But it is typically comprehensive. (This is why statutes can run hundreds or even thousands of pages.) While legislators cannot possibly anticipate every question or future application of the law, those that they or others have thought of will be incorporated into the statutory text.

Not so with case law.

In the Anglo-American system, judges may only decide issues that are present based upon the facts in the case before them. Judges at every level are constrained by their judicial duties and responsibilities from speaking to how their rulings may be applied in future cases. I am not suggesting that the judges and courts don’t think about the future implications — their decisions will have precedential effect, after all — only that they may not issue opinions about different facts or issues that are not before them.

In other words, while the Supreme Court can decide whether or not the plaintiffs in the cases consolidated in Bostock were discriminated against, and whether such discrimination was prohibited by this particular language in that particular statute, the very questions already being asked that are not decided by the Bostock opinion will have to be decided in the future.

Case by case by case by case by case.