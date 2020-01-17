Hollis: Why is Democratic political leadership so poor?

There was another Democratic debate last night. Does anyone watch these anymore? What a snoozefest. The best part was a Daily Caller tweet that had a promotional photo of the six Democratic debate participants and asked: “What’s the name of this album? Wrong answers only.” (Find it. The boundless creativity of commenters will keep you laughing for hours.)

CNN commentator Van Jones admitted after the debate, “There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out.”

But why? Do Democratic voters — especially those living in cities or states run by Democrats — ever ask themselves why their political leaders do such an awful job?

Here are a few reasons for some of the failures of modern Democratic political leadership:

1. They do not learn from history. Case in point: Some of the most prominent national Democrats are actively pushing socialism, despite the abject failure of statist regimes. No matter how many countries’ economies have struggled or collapsed under communism and socialism, we have Democrats claiming, “It will be different this time.” No, it won’t.