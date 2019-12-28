Holtzman: Impeachment isn't the last word

It's quite possible that the witnesses Schumer requested have "smoking gun" evidence against Trump. John Bolton, the ex-national security adviser, and Mick Mulvaney, Trump's acting chief of staff, seem to have had personal interactions with Trump regarding withholding military aid and a White House meeting to bully Ukraine's president into announcing politically-motivated investigations. Trump's unprecedented steps to silence these witnesses strongly suggest their testimony could be harmful to him.

Suppose the Senate refuses to call witnesses, acquits Trump and then evidence emerges showing he was guilty as charged? It would be an indelible blot against the Senate Republicans and our democracy, and the Senate has a duty to prevent it. Alternatively, suppose the information the witnesses have turns out to be exculpatory. That would be all the more reason for the Senate to seek it.

Our democracy survived the "smoking gun" revelations about Nixon and Jerry Ford's ascendancy to the White House. It would survive if new evidence is presented a proper Senate trial, even if it means Trump is removed and Vice President Mike Pence takes over. But will it survive if the Republican-controlled Senate violates its special oath to do "impartial justice" in the trial, if it perpetuates a cover-up and puts party above country when the integrity of our elections is at stake? If the Senate fails to uphold the rule of law, our democracy's foundations will be shaken. Watergate showed how critical evidence can emerge at any point in impeachment proceedings. It would be outrageous to ignore that lesson.

Elizabeth Holtzman represented Brooklyn for four terms and was a member of the House Judiciary Committee that approved articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon.

