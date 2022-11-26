Homer: Epilepsy awareness: Join the Wyoming Seizure First Aid challenge!

November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM), and the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado and Wyoming is challenging everyone to get Seizure First Aid certified! The Foundation aims to train Wyoming people during NEAM and throughout the year, increasing knowledge and developing the skills and confidence of participants so they can recognize seizures and safely administer seizure first aid. We offer live remote trainings, in-demand training, and special training for school nurses and personnel. Our free Seizure Recognition and First Aid programs also help increase awareness of the services and programs offered in Wyoming, such as our Circle of Friends Support Group, summer camps, symposiums, and courses for people living with epilepsy.

The National Epilepsy Foundation supports a network of programs serving the 3.4 million people in the United States living with epilepsy, working to ensure school personnel, first responders, seniors, caregivers, and the public are better trained at recognizing seizures and administering first aid.

Seizure First Aid Training benefits our communities in many ways. For example, at the K-12 level, training helps create a safer environment, enabling children to overcome obstacles related to seizure disorders so they can thrive. Children perform better in school when they feel safe and supported, fostering students’ positive physical and mental well-being, improving academic performance, participation, and school attendance rates.

There are nearly 65,000 in our region currently living with epilepsy. One in 26 people will develop epilepsy, and 1 in 10 will have a seizure during their lifetime. Chances are, someone you know has epilepsy. Join the Seizure First Aid Challenge and help save a life.