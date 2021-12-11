Homer: Visionary leadership and the power of imagination

On Dec. 1, my daughter and I were getting into the car for our regular morning drive to high school. She hopped in the passenger side with backpack, cross-country ski poles, and jacket in hand.

“What’s happening at ski practice today,” I asked while backing the car out of the driveway.

“Ugh. Dry-land training continues,” she said with the antithesis of school spirit in her voice. “Coach says we’re going up the summit in the big yellow bus to Pole Mountain again, to run the trails with our poles, again.

“Running with your poles? Guess that’s why they call it Pole Mountain,” I said.

“Guess so, dad,” she mumbles. “Way to get your morning Dad joke in.”

“I’m sorry. Climate change is no laughing matter. Heck, I’ve been skiing those trails since 1974 and I can’t remember a December this warm and dry.”

“Next week’s competition in Casper is cancelled—No snow. And my ski buddies from around the state have been texting—no snow; Lander, Pinedale, Cody, Jackson—bone dry.”

“Guess you’ll have to use the power of imagination to experience the thrill of gliding through the snow on a wonderful Wyoming winter’s day,” I said.

“Like maybe our politicians could find a little moral courage and do something already. The planet is burning up!”

Waiting at a stoplight, still only a minute from home, I turn the climate knob from red to blue, and switch off the heated seats cause we were beginning to cook. My daughter bluetooths Nirvana from her phone to the car, and I turn up the volume. At this moment, I look to the east, shielding my eyes from the rising sun, my daughter looks out the opposite window, to the West. The mountains east of Laramie are completely snow-free all the way to Pilot Hill peak. To the West, the Snowies are not very snowy with the white stuff only gracing the peaks this December; more typical of a day in July, begging the question, what is typical anymore? As I recall, on most days of summer 2021, the Snowies were shrouded behind a veil of smoke from fires burning all across the Western United States of America.

From the high school parking lot, I could easily see that Pilot Hill was dry all the way up to its peak, but I couldn’t hardly believe it was true. I needed to see the calamity up close and personal. So later that day, I took my canine companion and headed up to Happy Jack. We hiked along the ski trails, making our way up the Aspen Loop and finally back to the parking lot, having hardly seen a patch of snow in seven miles; just dry grass and shrubs among the pine trees (many suffering from beetle-kill), not to mention a lonely tumbleweed rolling along at high noon. That day at Happy Jack, I felt the problem deeper in my bones more than ever before; anticipating endless smoky summers of wind, fire and drought alternating with warm dry winters and neverending dryland training for the kiddos on the ski team.

When will Wyoming’s lawmakers wake up and smell the burning coffee, and join the fight to address the climate crisis before it’s too late? Focusing on short term fossil fuel returns will not bring long-term prosperity to Wyoming. Think of all the good things you’ve got—your children and grandchildren—think of all that hangs in the balance.

As the song Life during Wartime goes, “This ain’t no party, this ain’t no disco, this ain’t no fooling around.” Now is the time to act because the climate crisis has come to town and it doesn’t care who’s been naughty and who’s been nice while wreaking havoc on Wyoming’s outdoor lifestyle; negatively impacting our forests, water, wildlife, recreation and tourism, and agriculture.*

*Statistics are available to support claims made in this editorial though the author has declined to include them because climate-crisis deniers ignore the evidence, countering it with conspiracy theories and a preposterous narrative suggesting humankind should do nothing to address the climate crisis, and should instead find ways to cope with rising temperatures and the cataclysmic change people are experiencing, the world over. Because, you know; coal, gas, oil, money, profits, Citizens United, campaign contributions, politicians...

Marc Homer lives in Laramie.

