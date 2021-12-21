Hopkins: Christmas irony

Jesus was born into a type of homelessness. The arrangements were a livestock stables with accommodations being full. About two years later, Jesus and his parents became refugees as they gave flight from a psychopathic king. No wonder Jesus so identified with the marginalized, the forgotten, the diseased. Now we live in an age of people distancing in fear of catching a virus. Jesus certainly knew what it meant to be rejected, harassed, and avoided. He remarked even the even foxes had holes in the ground for a home, yet he had no place to lay his head. Jesus also affirmingly touched the leper run out of town due to folks worried about catching his disease.

Homelessness terrifies people. The modern day “untouchables,” homelessness is a broad label for anyone who “has the look.” However, taking a closer look the story can be quit a bit different especially hearing the sickening accounts of childhood tragedy and trauma experienced by many homeless. There are also the “curveball” homeless stories by those stereotyped. One of my favorites is Don, an amazing volunteer fixing a door outside at the Mission one day as a passerby motoring by screamed, “Get a job!” Volunteer Don continues to be well employed as business owner and rancher.

Another donor partner who helped secure a temporary cold weather shelter for homeless women coming to the Mission, was in a grocery check out and a customer ahead unbeknownst to him paid for his purchase! This donor’s spouse told him perhaps he should spiffy up a bit more next time going to the store. Despite being independently wealthy, he had the look of someone destitute. Such irony!

Seeds of hope are still being planted millennia after the Christ child at places like the Mission. Perhaps what was spoken of by the ancients remains, “A child is born….and His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace!”

The seeds of Christmas have germinated into new life at the Mission with 13 formerly homeless guests now giving back as staff as they help those now in similar nightmare escaped. Countless others settled in their own home this Christmas, having done well by the generous second chance offered. All Mike needed was another chance freed from prison with no income. He made good on the life restoring services hundreds of partners offer through the Mission. Mike is working at a gas station and restaurant many readers have patronized. Another, Wes raised in a childhood that would make a great horror movie script but found the help and hope in the Christmas story. Formerly homeless now Wyoming small business owner. You’d never know it looking at these two gentlemen today.

Brad Hopkins is the executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

