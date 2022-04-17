Hopkins: Easter redemption

Easter compels us with the story we love to hear: Redemption. Here in Wyoming redemption came to a homeless guy named Adam. With athletic ability and a passion for golf, Adam had every appearance of an all American tall dark haired kid with an amazing future. Life however took an incredibly dark turn while on a fitness run. Adam’s left leg locked up mid stride, instantly snapping his femur. Torturous excruciation threw him in writhing agony to the ground. Prescription pain killers led Adam down a dismal path he did not think possible. These highly addictive opioid substances transported Adam into devastation and homelessness. Despite being healed months later from his broken leg, Adam’s newly acquired thirst for opioids led him on a tailspin into heroin as he attempted to numb his mounting depression and anxiety.

The story of homelessness in Wyoming is a complicated story of diverse experiences. However, a third of folks struggling with homelessness report dependence on chemical substances being a prevailing contributor to their homelessness. Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the more insidious American pandemic of addiction. Last year more Americans died of drug overdose than would fill every seat in the largest of college football stadiums with 106,000 deaths. These figures do not include our national health crisis surrounding alcohol. With Adam’s emptiness and addiction things got so out of control he ended up losing part of his leg in a failed scheme to get opioids prescribed again.

What is going on with such despair in our nation of incredible wealth and the world’s best of modernity? The universal need for redemption. It’s why we love the come from behind sports story of triumph over dismal loss. It’s redemption through relationship. A gnawing emptiness and unrelenting emotional pain reveal spiritual homelessness. Profoundly broken through loss of oil field employment and now partially amputated leg due to ravages of hopeless addiction, Adam became deeply resented by those closest to him. When asked to leave his dad’s house, Adam found himself at the end of a trail of broken relationships resulting in homelessness.

Redemption began for Adam on Easter. The story of a man in antiquity who gave his life for all humanity proved by self-resurrection sparked new life and hope in Adam. Call it surrender to a divine romance. Then a phone call home to grandparents that Easter Sunday from Wyoming Rescue Mission where he stayed left Adam profoundly encouraged, he’d found the way. Today, this Easter, now clean and sober and fully graduated from the twelve month residential Discipleship Recovery Program, Adam walks redemption in his newfound stride with meaningful career and college enrollment to assist others in their loss and help them find redemption.

Brad Hopkins is the executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

