Hopkins: Hope is alive in Casper

The article, “Stay Home for Thanksgiving,” riveted my attention. No trips for warmer climates with loved ones. No large family gatherings. No visits from kids, grandkids, and the like. So much for 2020 being the year of perfection. It is the year of the pandemic. This year is ending with a much smaller turkey. It seems a lot of turkeys are safe!

While many of us sighed a collective resignation at stay home for Thanksgiving strong advice, I could not help but think of those who cannot stay home for Thanksgiving. They have no home.

Like our forebearers some sixteen generations ago seeking a land where they could settle, there are those in our midst with no home of their own. Some with no home, work the grocery checkout. Others hand us our order at the drive through. Some with no home will make our beds and clean our hotel rooms or care for our loved ones in a local care facility. With the working poor, one thing goes wrong, homelessness ensues.