Hopkins: Hope is alive in Casper

The article, “Stay Home for Thanksgiving,” riveted my attention. No trips for warmer climates with loved ones. No large family gatherings. No visits from kids, grandkids, and the like. So much for 2020 being the year of perfection. It is the year of the pandemic. This year is ending with a much smaller turkey. It seems a lot of turkeys are safe!
While many of us sighed a collective resignation at stay home for Thanksgiving strong advice, I could not help but think of those who cannot stay home for Thanksgiving. They have no home.
Like our forebearers some sixteen generations ago seeking a land where they could settle, there are those in our midst with no home of their own. Some with no home, work the grocery checkout. Others hand us our order at the drive through. Some with no home will make our beds and clean our hotel rooms or care for our loved ones in a local care facility. With the working poor, one thing goes wrong, homelessness ensues.
The Wyoming Rescue Mission is where many Wyomingites with no home will spend Thanksgiving. Despite homelessness, hope germinates for a life restored. Meet Scotty, who says he would be dead without the generosity of this community to provide a caring safe haven. He says, “Thank you.” Meet Brian, who says he has no idea where we would be staying. He says, “Thank you.” Meet an unnamed young mom and her precious kids. They escaped a nightmare. Despite homelessness, this mom’s face says it all. Her kid’s eyes sparkle with hope filled thanks.
As we face our pandemic, so to the Pilgrims 400 years ago faced a raging “General Illness.” The primary difference then being half their number would be dead within a few months. Thank God for modern medicine. Despite many differences the iconic first Thanksgiving was a diverse gathering of gratitude as Algonquin, Patuxet, and Wampanoag celebrated with their new European friends. As Pilgrims gave thanks to Almighty God for help, they humbly received, many who struggle today with homelessness will do the same.
While the COVID-19 is horribly real and we grieve for lost loved ones, this virus could be emblematic of a surging social spiritual pandemic. Some homeless like Gary camped along the river surviving on wild rabbits before coming into the Mission for help.
Others like Mistie have come from drug infested horribly abusive upbringings. After time served for mistakes made, where does one go for Thanksgiving with complete family dysfunction awaiting? Many come to the Mission.
Again, this year hope begins with a warm home-cooked Thanksgiving meal and a safe place to stay. Gratitude flows for generosity. More blessed to give than receive. Hope lives here!
Brad Hopkins is Executive Director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission
