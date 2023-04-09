The ultimate green, made from decomposed vegetation formerly seeped to the earth’s surface, has been resurrected to new life for more than a century. Oil has propelled every aspect of our modern life, elevating humanity from subsistence living to prosperity. Early pioneers greased their wagon axels from oil oozing through the ground in Bessimer Bend outside of Casper. Now refined petroleum hurtles jets around the planet while powering and lubricating earth bound vehicles. Then there is natural gas and coal, powerful sources of energy all from the earth sustaining a modern economy. More than one rancher has thrust a pipe into the ground to bring free cooking fuel to the house. While alternatives get pursued, major energy from below continues to let great generosity flow.

As springtime emerges from a long harsh Wyoming winter hope wells up like oil to the least of these in our state. More than one washed up roustabout has drifted in through the Rescue Mission’s door. Good money and hard living; collapse. It doesn’t take much to become homeless. Too many hangover no shows, depression, or tragedy can stop a body in the proverbial tracks. The laws of nature and a merciful personified hand, have a way of kindly guiding a weary soul to the story celebrated this Easter. One such weary wanderer raised with a bit of a silver spoon earned a double degree from the University, also found hard living did not work so well. Fast women, fast cars, plenty of cash and bars abandoned him to a vacuous emptiness. Then one day a kind soul handed him the story of Easter to read. The young man of Wyoming oil family name fame was rocked by a different kind of life resurrecting from the earth and received eternal life. Jesus Christ.

Now well down the road this rescue mission partner gives of time, teaching, and generosity to help restore some 2,500 homeless and poor by a true love to a new life. The blossoms of springtime radiate earth’s resurrection through Anne, a former pill addicted nurse escaping an abusive husband made homeless. Then there is Victoria, the hopeless alcoholic and single mom homeless. Poor decisions, mental health, personal tragedy in a broken world. Like ancient entombed vegetation fueling new modern reality, one life crushed in a moment of time, to save humanity.

Now at Wyoming Rescue Mission those struggling with homelessness and well heeled partners meet, mutually impoverished yet eternally rich.