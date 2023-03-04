With the wild Wyoming winter, I’ve been saying some extra prayers for our friends on the range. Some are already calving in this miserable weather. They’re tougher than pitch pine and keep us fed, while we sit warm inside and fuss about the wind and winter. Instead of whining, ranch folk throw on a few extra layers and dare the weather to stop them as they amble into the brutal 1 a.m. subzero to gather cows in labor to the barn.

One ranch lady named Teil defines classic Wyoming grit and grace personifying what fuels operations like the rescue mission. Whenever a generous check or donation of beef from ranch families like Teil’s to restore homeless lives, I pause. These are sacred gifts given from the bounty of hard work and faith in God. If anyone should have an entitled attitude it should be these folks. Instead, they think about others in need and give.

Teil will never be front page or interviewed for local TV. However, in a time of year when we don’t blame half of Wyoming’s retirees for being in Arizona, she still lives year round in the old log cabin where she gave birth to four kids with her husband 50-plus years ago. This grand dame is what makes Wyoming great as she overflows with kindness and generosity for those in a bind.

When it comes to burdock Teil spots them like a soaring eagle on a rabbit lunch. She will create a burn pile of the annoying burrs visible to outer space. She’s the ultimate recycler who figures out one hundred and one uses for orange bailing twine. One time on a visit to the family homestead, my dog got a hold of one of her chickens. Somehow, she got the chicken from his clenched jaws, took the hen into her kitchen fluffed up the feathers and got her rehabbed for more laying.

As you would expect the ranch lady is tougher than nails. One time while we were trailing cattle for summer pastures, she took on two of the neighbor’s raging bulls wanting at our herd. Those frothed up beasts obeyed the 80 pound larger than life cowgirl charging at them with stick clenched fists as we moved the herd through on horseback in a cloud of dust. Now in her 90s, I wish her the love and laughter of many great grandkids, the same kind of hope and joy she’s brought many weary Wyoming souls at the rescue mission. God bless the many generous Wyoming ranchers like Teil battling winter’s fury and thank you.