Hopkins: Some homeless live the Easter story

Beset with a childhood shattered by parental divorce, maternal mental illness, and her mom’s untimely death, Joy went on a tailspin of severe unhappiness. One generation’s struggle passed to the next. Too unstable to raise her firstborn, Joy gave up her child for adoption. She became deeply addicted to marijuana, as a self medicated escape from her relentless emotional pain. Soon, Joy found herself unable to maintain employment or housing and became homeless. Yet, redemption remained. Desperate for hope, Joy discovered Wyoming Rescue Mission and enrolled in the Discipleship Recovery Program. She intones, “Resurrecting my life was a slow process.”

Perhaps the same could be said of the Easter story. Christ executed in innocence, dead for three days. Alive, again. For two millennia Christians have held to the resurrection of Jesus Christ as proof of his ability to guarantee eternal life for those who believe in him. The life Christ lived, was a life culminated in pain, rejection, and suffering. The sacred journey replicated time and again, was now Joy’s journey.

With most all her earthly possessions and relationships gone, life resurrection began with a hot meal at the Mission and a warm safe place to stay.