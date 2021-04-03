Hopkins: Some homeless live the Easter story

Beset with a childhood shattered by parental divorce, maternal mental illness, and her mom’s untimely death, Joy went on a tailspin of severe unhappiness. One generation’s struggle passed to the next. Too unstable to raise her firstborn, Joy gave up her child for adoption. She became deeply addicted to marijuana, as a self medicated escape from her relentless emotional pain. Soon, Joy found herself unable to maintain employment or housing and became homeless. Yet, redemption remained. Desperate for hope, Joy discovered Wyoming Rescue Mission and enrolled in the Discipleship Recovery Program. She intones, “Resurrecting my life was a slow process.”
Perhaps the same could be said of the Easter story. Christ executed in innocence, dead for three days. Alive, again. For two millennia Christians have held to the resurrection of Jesus Christ as proof of his ability to guarantee eternal life for those who believe in him. The life Christ lived, was a life culminated in pain, rejection, and suffering. The sacred journey replicated time and again, was now Joy’s journey.
With most all her earthly possessions and relationships gone, life resurrection began with a hot meal at the Mission and a warm safe place to stay.
Coming to the homeless shelter in personal crisis with a city all but shut down due to COVID, was not easy. There was loneliness and isolation. Yet plenty of personal time to reflect. And she connected to online sermons and the Mission’s recovery classes.
One of Joy’s instructors gave her a book about praying the Lord’s Prayer meditatively and thoughtfully. She found the strength to begin working hard for the first time in her life. Life metamorphosis created an incredibly arduous and emotionally exhausting experience. Joy surrendered the battle of her entire life. She literally gave everything away. With acceptancy Joy said, “I had no other choice. I had been steps away from death for years. He had kept me alive. It was time to get unstuck.”
Many fellow Wyomingites will walk a similar journey as Joy out of blunt shadows into the healing light. While 30-40% of our 2000 homeless neighbors served over the year carry the added burden of addiction, they all have a story worthy of Easter resurrection. The common theme, especially with those chronically homeless, is tragic loss and victimization by horrific abuse very early in life. Inflicted with an overwhelming post traumatic pain, many homeless become mired in impossibility.
Joy, now out of the haze, radiates hope and a new vision. She has a 4.0 in college. Inspired by her Methodist minister father, Joy wants to become a chaplain. She hopes to help others suffering homelessness find their life resurrection too.
Easter lives on!
Brad Hopkins is Executive Director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission