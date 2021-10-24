Hopkins: Wyoming wants those in poverty to win

“Too poor to paint, and too proud to whitewash,” went the saying in the post Civil War South. Even the poor had a standard! But why even care about those who quietly struggle on the knife edge of poverty?

Throughout Casper one can observe multiple pockets of poverty, easy to drive past without much of a thought. But who are the people living in what some call “Felony Flats” or “dilapidated trailer parks?” In many cases it is the working poor in these subpar circumstances.

According to U.S. Census studies 7,393 live in poverty in Natrona County alone. The Feds define poverty at $20,591 for a family of three, though most recognize livable wage as something significantly higher. Add record 30-year inflation not figured into current poverty statistics and the picture gets downright grim.

Reactions abound to those struggling in homelessness and poverty. One gentleman misapplied a quote from Jesus in the Gospels, “The poor you will always have,” to justify doing nothing to intervene. Regardless, anyone reading scripture can’t pass how many times God expresses deep care for the poor and asks his people to intervene.