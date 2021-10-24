Hopkins: Wyoming wants those in poverty to win

“Too poor to paint, and too proud to whitewash,” went the saying in the post Civil War South. Even the poor had a standard! But why even care about those who quietly struggle on the knife edge of poverty?
Throughout Casper one can observe multiple pockets of poverty, easy to drive past without much of a thought. But who are the people living in what some call “Felony Flats” or “dilapidated trailer parks?” In many cases it is the working poor in these subpar circumstances.
According to U.S. Census studies 7,393 live in poverty in Natrona County alone. The Feds define poverty at $20,591 for a family of three, though most recognize livable wage as something significantly higher. Add record 30-year inflation not figured into current poverty statistics and the picture gets downright grim.
Reactions abound to those struggling in homelessness and poverty. One gentleman misapplied a quote from Jesus in the Gospels, “The poor you will always have,” to justify doing nothing to intervene. Regardless, anyone reading scripture can’t pass how many times God expresses deep care for the poor and asks his people to intervene.
Others have reacted to those in poverty, “That is the way they want to live!” While I’ve met many poor and homeless who have extraordinary peace in their very difficult circumstances, I’ve yet to know one who likes living under grinding poverty in a junky tenement. Yet others, sadly view the poor as a great money-making opportunity charging usurious interest rates on various no credit needed loans or cashing in on very unhealthy habits.
However, in Wyoming extraordinary acts of generosity and kindness abound for those who struggle in the margins of our communities. At Wyoming Rescue Mission, partners have risen up against pandemic induced homelessness and poverty to restore lives in need. While governments have a vital role to incentivize generosity and reward goodness, “we the people” make the difference for those not so fortunate.
Casper is the only town I’ve had four random strangers ahead of me in the drive through buy my cup of coffee. Amazing! Gratitude! Much more importantly fellow Wyomingites advocated admittance for a poor homeless felon into Casper College and UW who was earning a baccalaureate. This honor roll individual now has geology related employment vastly improving his life as a contributing member of our community.
Others in the medical community from dental to orthopedic have donated services and covered out of pocket expenses to free the poor from long term medical debt. Still others have donated vehicles to help the poor get back and forth to work. Wyoming wants those in poverty to win. Yes, the poor we will always have, just not the same being poor due to big Wyoming hearts and generous intervention.
Brad Hopkins is the executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission.