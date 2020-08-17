Huber: Apathy is not an American value

We know we can do better for a nation founded on the cry for representation.

Today, while 86.8% of U.S. citizens are registered to vote, actual turnout languishes at an average of 55.7% for presidential elections and far less for municipal elections. Americans rank 26th out of citizens from 32 nations in turnout for major elections.

Apathy is not an American value.

The many battles fought to bring democracy to the reach of white, land-owning male citizens, then to male non-white citizens, then to women – and to those disenfranchised because of Jim Crow era laws and more – must be honored by each citizen by way of casting a ballot in November and every other election we are eligible to take part in. I am proud to say I’ve never missed an opportunity to cast my ballot.

This election season certainly is like no other in our history, and there are clear challenges to seeing every eligible elector vote. Americans are a people battle-tested and up for the challenge.

I call upon every citizen to help us honor each of our ancestors who fought for and won their place on the voter rolls by ensuring you are registered, you are informed and you are prepared to let your voice be heard in November, and in all future local elections.